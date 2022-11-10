No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Groton-Dunstable 49 Monty Tech 20 Football Summary

Thu, 11/10/2022 - 4:57pm Jmacleod

Nate Bushnell is hit at the line of scrimmage, but a second effort through multiple defenders topples the pile forward, and sends the Crusaders' top rusher spilling over the defender, with the nose of the ball crossing the goal line for a touchdown. Just a few carries after the powerful, short yardage score up the middle, Bushnell showcased his speed, breaking a 30 yard TD run down the sideline, again just crossing the goal line as the last defender took him down over the pylon. Bushnell continued to dominate the game on the ground with three more TD runs of 45, 5, and 65 yards. Photos by Matt Detora

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here