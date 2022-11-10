Groton-Dunstable 49 Monty Tech 20 Football Summary

Nate Bushnell is hit at the line of scrimmage, but a second effort through multiple defenders topples the pile forward, and sends the Crusaders' top rusher spilling over the defender, with the nose of the ball crossing the goal line for a touchdown. Just a few carries after the powerful, short yardage score up the middle, Bushnell showcased his speed, breaking a 30 yard TD run down the sideline, again just crossing the goal line as the last defender took him down over the pylon. Bushnell continued to dominate the game on the ground with three more TD runs of 45, 5, and 65 yards. Photos by Matt Detora