Groton-Dunstable-North Middlesex-Littleton Gymnastics Wins Friday Night Meet:

Fri, 02/10/2023 - 6:23pm Jmacleod

Courtney Beaudoin on the bars. Photo by Alisa Plotkin

 

Sara Collins competes in the floor exercise. Photo by Alisa Plotkin

 

Ellie Petros vaults over the table. Photo by Alisa Plotkin

 

Ryenne Barros competing on the beam. Photo by Alisa Plotkin

 

GDNML Head Coach Bill Kane advises the vaulters as they warm up. The varsity gymnasts are preparing for post-season competition as a team and as individuals. For team competitions Coach Kane will be keeping the same training and competitive routines in place. For the State Individuals competition on February 20 in Tewkesbury, Coach Kane shared, "When we go to that, we don't play it as safe as far as what the score is going to be, because you're taking your best shot at getting your highest score. So we'll unleash some skills then that we don't normally." State Sectionals, States, and New England's follow on 2/25, 3/4 and 3/11. Photo by Matt Detora

 

