Groton-Dunstable-North Middlesex-Littleton Gymnastics Wins Friday Night Meet:

GDNML Head Coach Bill Kane advises the vaulters as they warm up. The varsity gymnasts are preparing for post-season competition as a team and as individuals. For team competitions Coach Kane will be keeping the same training and competitive routines in place. For the State Individuals competition on February 20 in Tewkesbury, Coach Kane shared, "When we go to that, we don't play it as safe as far as what the score is going to be, because you're taking your best shot at getting your highest score. So we'll unleash some skills then that we don't normally." State Sectionals, States, and New England's follow on 2/25, 3/4 and 3/11. Photo by Matt Detora