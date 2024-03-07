Groton Dustable Tyngsboro Ski Team

Jackson Fraser and Lyra Harper represented the Groton Dunstable Tyngsboro ski team at the MIAA state meet held on February 27th at Wachusett. It was a great experience for these two skiers who hope to be joined by more teammates at next year's competition. Coach Murphy was thrilled to end his alpine ski coaching career watching two of his skiers compete at states. Lyra Harper #124 (above); Jackson Fraser #113 (right) Photos courtesy Mark Forrester