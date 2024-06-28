No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Groton resident Doug Ruby finishes 3-day Trek Across Maine with daughter Michelle Ruby

Fri, 06/28/2024 - 10:46am Jmacleod

    The finish line of the Granite State Wheelers team finishing the "Trek Across Maine" fund raising ride benefiting the American Lung Association. Groton resident, Doug Ruby, is on the far right. His daughter, Michelle Ruby, a Groton native and teacher at Lawrence Academy. is on the far left. The Trek Across Maine is a three-day, 172 mile ride, finishing in Brunswick, Maine on Sunday, June 16. The longest day was Day 1 at 65 miles. Courtesy photo

 

Michelle Ruby a member of the Granite State Wheelers team on day 1 out ahead of the pack as usual. Courtesy photo

 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here