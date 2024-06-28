Groton resident Doug Ruby finishes 3-day Trek Across Maine with daughter Michelle Ruby

The finish line of the Granite State Wheelers team finishing the "Trek Across Maine" fund raising ride benefiting the American Lung Association. Groton resident, Doug Ruby, is on the far right. His daughter, Michelle Ruby, a Groton native and teacher at Lawrence Academy. is on the far left. The Trek Across Maine is a three-day, 172 mile ride, finishing in Brunswick, Maine on Sunday, June 16. The longest day was Day 1 at 65 miles. Courtesy photo