Groton Senior Golf League Team 7, Stan Wojcik, Nancy Capallo, (substitute for Ed Strachan ), Darius Budrys and Judy Anderson finished second in the August 9 scramble carding a two under par 33 at the Groton Country Club. Photo by Robert Mingolelli
