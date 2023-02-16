Back Row (left to right): Courtney Beaudoin, Ellie Apigian, Nina Scaramucci, Olivia Watkins, Reaghan Donovan, Sara Collins. Front Row (left to right): Charlotte Woodbury, Samantha DiFonte, Ellie Petros, Ryenne Barros. The 2023 GDNML Gymnastics team secures the league championship. Team captains and all-arounders Nina Scaramucci and Charlotte Woodbury are scheduled to compete in the State Individual meet in Tewksbury on the 20th, while other competitors are awaiting individual qualifying results. Sectionals, States, and New England's remain on the horizon for the entire team. Courtesy photo.