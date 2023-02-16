No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Gymnastics

Thu, 02/16/2023 - 3:42pm Jmacleod

Back Row (left to right): Courtney Beaudoin, Ellie Apigian, Nina Scaramucci, Olivia Watkins, Reaghan Donovan, Sara Collins. Front Row (left to right): Charlotte Woodbury, Samantha DiFonte, Ellie Petros, Ryenne Barros. The 2023 GDNML Gymnastics team secures the league championship. Team captains and all-arounders Nina Scaramucci and Charlotte Woodbury are scheduled to compete in the State Individual meet in Tewksbury on the 20th, while other competitors are awaiting individual qualifying results. Sectionals, States, and New England's remain on the horizon for the entire team. Courtesy photo.

 

 

 

 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here