Thu, 03/07/2024 - 3:00pm Jmacleod

Junior Samantha DiFonte was named MVP in gymnastics in the Midland-Wachusett League. She will be competing in the vault event at the New Englands on Saturday, March 9 at 9am at Algonquin High School. Photo courtesy Robert Mingolelli

 

