Junior Samantha DiFonte was named MVP in gymnastics in the Midland-Wachusett League. She will be competing in the vault event at the New Englands on Saturday, March 9 at 9am at Algonquin High School. Photo courtesy Robert Mingolelli
The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.