Kyle Keith carries the ball for G-D. Groton-Dunstable recently defeated Nashoba Regional in overtime 17-16, with a nifty rollback goal by Evan Laudenslager, who along with Dom Terrazano led with 5 on the day. The Wolves led at the half 13-6 but GD clawed its way back. The Crusaders went ahead 16-15 with 1:26 left in regulation by an over the shoulder goal by Laudenslager, and finished the job in OT. Photo by Alisa Plotkin