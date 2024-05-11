Lauren Haggerty delivers the pitch for G-D Girls Varsity Softball. Fitchburg managed just one hit off the senior in 5 innings in G-D's recent 14-2 win. The team lost to Nashoba in the following game, and will take on Shepherd Hill and North Middlesex this week. Photo by Annabel Kenyon
