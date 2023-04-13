Malcolm Fry NE Revolution II

Malcolm Fry celebrates after scoring, after settling a lofted pass on the right wing, Malcolm took on multiple Philly defenders and the goalkeeper, scoring with his right foot. "It always says I'm a lefty but I think of myself as pretty two-footed," he commented postgame. Fry dribbled up to the first defender, controlling his pace, an explosive left-footed touch down the line and onto his right foot created space for the shot. "I was watching some Philly games last night and I was seeing the left back and he likes to fully force one way," using his speed to take advantage of the open space, Malcolm finished with a low-angle, right-footed strike over a sliding defender and outstretched goalkeeper. He continued, "I was able to look up, set the keeper, get the keeper to freeze, and just put it in near-post." The team's official highlight package described the goal as a "brilliant individual effort." Photo courtesy of Dave Silverman.