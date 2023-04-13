Malcolm Fry NE Revolution II
Malcolm Fry earned the start for the New England Revolution II against the Philadelphia Union II on Monday. The winger from Groton scored his first goal of the season in the 54th minute, and was subbed off shortly after the hour mark in the 5-1 win. Photo by Matt Detora
Malcolm Fry celebrates after scoring, after settling a lofted pass on the right wing, Malcolm took on multiple Philly defenders and the goalkeeper, scoring with his right foot. "It always says I'm a lefty but I think of myself as pretty two-footed," he commented postgame. Fry dribbled up to the first defender, controlling his pace, an explosive left-footed touch down the line and onto his right foot created space for the shot. "I was watching some Philly games last night and I was seeing the left back and he likes to fully force one way," using his speed to take advantage of the open space, Malcolm finished with a low-angle, right-footed strike over a sliding defender and outstretched goalkeeper. He continued, "I was able to look up, set the keeper, get the keeper to freeze, and just put it in near-post." The team's official highlight package described the goal as a "brilliant individual effort." Photo courtesy of Dave Silverman.