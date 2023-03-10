March Madness at GD! Groton-Dunstable Wins Double-Overtime Thriller
Pietro Vendramel blocks the shot. G-D came out fast and energized defensively, denying points and creating turnovers as they built a double-digit lead early on. Photo by Matt Detora
Zach Romich presses the ball at half-court. His 4, three-pointers and 6 free throws totalled 18 for the G-D point guard. Coach Gillette commented that the sophomore "plays huge minutes for us. He directs our offense and is invaluable." Photo by Matt Detora
The lead had slipped away and the game was in doubt when East Bridgewater hit back-to-back threes, putting themselves up by 6 late in the fourth quarter. Photo by Matt Detora
Cam Barlow's clutch corner three falls to reignite Groton-Dunstable. Now down by 6, G-D were the side needing a comeback. "Cam Barlow is a winner plain and simple. He showed leadership the whole night and wouldn’t let us give up. He’s made big plays all season for us!" After cutting the deficit in half for Bronson Solomon to tie things, Cam Barlow struck again, with another three from the same corner, to put East Bridgewater away for good in the second overtime. Photos by Matt Detora
Andrew Stenstream hit a massive three in the closing moments of the game, as the gym erupted he reorganized the team on defense to see the game out. The team's top-scorer on the night made the Lowell Sun's Three Stars of the Day, and Coach Gillette added, "Andrew is a warrior. He’s been playing hurt most of the season, but the kid just wants to win. He plays his heart out and leaves everything on the floor every game. We will miss him next year."