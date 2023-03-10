March Madness at GD! Groton-Dunstable Wins Double-Overtime Thriller

Andrew Stenstream hit a massive three in the closing moments of the game, as the gym erupted he reorganized the team on defense to see the game out. The team's top-scorer on the night made the Lowell Sun's Three Stars of the Day, and Coach Gillette added, "Andrew is a warrior. He’s been playing hurt most of the season, but the kid just wants to win. He plays his heart out and leaves everything on the floor every game. We will miss him next year."