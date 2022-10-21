...more Sports
Fri, 10/21/2022 - 7:36pm Jmacleod
The Groton-Dunstable home crowd turns up in pink to cheer on the Volleyball squad, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo by Ellie Petros
Mira Mahmoud leads the celebration for the Varsity Volleyball team. At 12-5 in regular season play Groton-Dunstable is gearing up for a playoff run, looking to make an impact in Central Massachusetts and statewide postseason play. Photo by Glen Shapland
Crusaders outside hitter Kaelyn Engeian rams a shot past the Westford defenders. Photo by Robert Mingolelli