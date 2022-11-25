Neil Aradhya with his MIAA State Championship medal. "The boys were ranked sixth by the MSTCA XC poll going into states so to finish fifth was terrific,” said coach Chris Volante. The Boston Globe called GD a sleeper team. “Not anymore,” shared Volante. Photo by Ben Glanville
