Nike Nationals

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 4:33pm Jmacleod

"Georgia had a great experience at Nike Nationals running the 5K, the 2-mile and meeting Shalane," shared Georgia Brooks mom Christine Brooks! Georgia Brooks pictured with Flanagan in the 2-mile Emerging Elite at 7:35 at Nike Nationals fresh off a 19:10 5k. Photo by Christine Brooks.

 

