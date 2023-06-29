"Georgia had a great experience at Nike Nationals running the 5K, the 2-mile and meeting Shalane," shared Georgia Brooks mom Christine Brooks! Georgia Brooks pictured with Flanagan in the 2-mile Emerging Elite at 7:35 at Nike Nationals fresh off a 19:10 5k. Photo by Christine Brooks.
The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.