Groton Dunstable caps off 2025 TF with solid performances for Meghan McEleney and Xander Crouse at Nike Nationals in Eugene, OR. Meghan finishes 39th in the Emerging Elite mile in 5:07.06 and Xander goes 21st in javelin in 158-08. Photo by Chris Voleante
