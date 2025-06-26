No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Nike Nationals

Thu, 06/26/2025 - 4:25pm Jmacleod

Groton Dunstable caps off 2025 TF with solid performances for Meghan McEleney and Xander Crouse at Nike Nationals in Eugene, OR.  Meghan finishes 39th in the Emerging Elite mile in 5:07.06 and Xander goes 21st in javelin in 158-08.  Photo by Chris Voleante

 

