The North Middlesex Groton - Dunstable Boys Volleyball

Thu, 05/30/2024 - 4:48pm Jmacleod

The North Middlesex Groton-Dunstable Boys Volleyball team took the Central Massachusetts Tournament! They beat Marlborough in the semi-finals 3-0 and Doherty in the finals 3-1. They are currently #5 in state and will likely get a first-round bye. Courtesy photo. 

 

After a month-long injury that only allowed back-row play, Senior Cam Barlow came in literally swinging in the Central Mass Tournament and brought in 29 kills, 5 blocks, 6 aces and 23 digs.  Senior setter Joseph Koza led the team with exceptional ball distribution and contributed 5 aces, 4 blocks and 66 assists. Senior Mauritz Guttromson, despite only taking up volleyball his senior year, contributed 12 kills with an impressive .242 hitting percentage. Courtesy photo. 

 

