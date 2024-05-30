The North Middlesex Groton - Dunstable Boys Volleyball
The North Middlesex Groton-Dunstable Boys Volleyball team took the Central Massachusetts Tournament! They beat Marlborough in the semi-finals 3-0 and Doherty in the finals 3-1. They are currently #5 in state and will likely get a first-round bye. Courtesy photo.
After a month-long injury that only allowed back-row play, Senior Cam Barlow came in literally swinging in the Central Mass Tournament and brought in 29 kills, 5 blocks, 6 aces and 23 digs. Senior setter Joseph Koza led the team with exceptional ball distribution and contributed 5 aces, 4 blocks and 66 assists. Senior Mauritz Guttromson, despite only taking up volleyball his senior year, contributed 12 kills with an impressive .242 hitting percentage. Courtesy photo.