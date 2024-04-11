Pre-season prospectus:
Volleyball captain Cameron Barlow puts everything into a shot in a recent match against Nashoba Regional. Photo courtesy Glen Shapland
G-D's Girls Cross Country captains: Back (L to R) Lindsay Ketelhohn, Cassie Prechtl. Front (L to R) Eliana Lothrop, Georgia Brooks, Catherine Daly. The Girls finished 3-1 last year in league meets, 2nd in Mid-Wach C. Coach Volante's season outlook included, "The girls look to continue to be leaders within the League following the League Team Sportsmanship award last outdoor season. Also, health and success at all levels for the team and individuals will be in focus with an expected trip to outdoor Nationals for some individuals and relay team(s)." Courtesy photo.
G-D Boys Cross Country captains: Back (L to R) Matt Christianson, Brendon Porteous.
Front (L to R) Ryan McEleney, Zak Metzger, Neil Aradhya. Their 3-1 finish in league meets last year won the Mid-Wach C division title. Coach Volante's season outlook included, "The boys look to continue to replace a group of highly successful seniors from 2023 with emphasis on multi events, sprints and distance. Health and success at all levels (League, States, New England and Nationals) for the team and individuals will be key with an expected trip to Nike Outdoor Nationals for some individuals and relay team(s)."Courtesy photo