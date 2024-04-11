Pre-season prospectus:

G-D's Girls Cross Country captains: Back (L to R) Lindsay Ketelhohn, Cassie Prechtl. Front (L to R) Eliana Lothrop, Georgia Brooks, Catherine Daly. The Girls finished 3-1 last year in league meets, 2nd in Mid-Wach C. Coach Volante's season outlook included, "The girls look to continue to be leaders within the League following the League Team Sportsmanship award last outdoor season. Also, health and success at all levels for the team and individuals will be in focus with an expected trip to outdoor Nationals for some individuals and relay team(s)." Courtesy photo.