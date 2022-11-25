Front row: Jonah Haskin, Carter Houle, Tommy Pauly, Rye Rivard, Wyatt Cassa, Brecan Novak, Owen Whicher, Henry Foster, Daniel McNally, Liam Acucena, Georgia Williams, Jackson Pugh, Back row: Graham Stelzer (Mentor), Santiago Adams, Teddy Von Kohorn, Sawyer Brumbaugh, Thomas Cote (Mentor), Brian Githae, Jack Orpen, Joseph DeAngelis, Charlotte Walzel, Caroline Clinton (Mentor), Not pictured: Kenzie Lacroix (Mentor), Brody Tyler, Greyson Duane, Joshua Kamalaraj, Matthew Cain, Will Lippman, Devan Aradhya, Jasper White, Aymen Ait Ahmed GDYSC is proud of their Referees-In-Training (RITs) that are part of the Mass Youth Soccer Genesis Referee Program. These referees develop self-confidence and professionalism, contributing to a safe and fun environment, by refereeing in-town Grade 1/2 soccer games. Referee Mentors contribute to the development of the RITs, inspiring them to self-develop and to improve from game to game. Courtesy of Michelle McNally