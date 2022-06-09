Scoreboard

Gabe Pietranozzi leaps and reels in the pass flipped over from behind the net, keeping his balance on the landing to shoot and score before the Wachusett defense can react. Groton-Dunstable fell behind in the first half, but buckled down after halftime to come back and squeak out a 13-12 victory. The Girls' Varsity fixture that day took place at Wachusett, in which GD fell one short, 21-20. With a one goal victory going each way, there was little to separate the Groton-Dunstable and Wachusett Lacrosse programs. Both GD teams are scheduled to compete in further postseason play. The Boys host Wilmington in a MIAA round of 32 matchup, and the Girls travel to Dartmouth. Photos by Matt Detora