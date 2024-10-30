No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
SENIOR NIGHT

Wed, 10/30/2024 - 8:05pm Jmacleod

The GDRHS football and cheer teams celebrated Senior Night at home last Friday the 25th in a game against Westboro.  Pictured above are the members of the G-D football team and their parents.  Left to right:  #6 Captain Kyle Ricci, with parents Doug and Lisa;  #12  Captain Zach Romich with parents Patrick and Sallie;  #14 Nick Raju with mother Katie; #5 Captain Jason Zambuto with parents Sara and Joe;  #55 Connor Davis with parents LeeAnn and Chris; and #13 Aaron Ebersman with parents Melissa and Bruce. Photo by Nancy Ohringer 

 

Senior Annabelle Shreve serves on G-D senior night. Photo by Alisa Plotkin

 

Sophomore Hailey Mandell with a great carry toward the offensive circle during senior night game against visiting Hudson. Photo by Alisa Plotkin 

 

Junior Aubrey Stark carries the ball forward in G-D's win over Marlborough Photo by Alisa Plotkin

 

