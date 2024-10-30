The GDRHS football and cheer teams celebrated Senior Night at home last Friday the 25th in a game against Westboro. Pictured above are the members of the G-D football team and their parents. Left to right: #6 Captain Kyle Ricci, with parents Doug and Lisa; #12 Captain Zach Romich with parents Patrick and Sallie; #14 Nick Raju with mother Katie; #5 Captain Jason Zambuto with parents Sara and Joe; #55 Connor Davis with parents LeeAnn and Chris; and #13 Aaron Ebersman with parents Melissa and Bruce. Photo by Nancy Ohringer