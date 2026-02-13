Owen Whicher, Alex DeGrass, Willow Harper, Nico D’Agostino, and Cam Fraser of the GDT Ski team. The GDT Ski Team had its fifth race of the season in the Mass Bay West Alpha Ski League on Tuesday, February 3, at Nashoba Valley. The girls team again secured a strong fifth‑place finish out of 9 teams in a competitive field of 82 racers from across the league. Point‑scoring performances came from Willow Harper (15th), Sophie Walsh (17th), Sadie Buczynski (25th), Sophia Collins (28th), and Adeline Cole (34th). The boys team had their best result of the season, placing fourth out of nine teams among 96 competitors, with scoring runs contributed by Trent Snow (21st) Rylan Conquest (27th), Jared Pelletier (29th), Brody Tyler (38th), and Grayson Cardinali (41st). For the season, the girls team is in fifth in the league and the boys are in 9th. The final race of the regular season will take place on Tuesday, February 10, at 3:30 PM at Nashoba Valley Ski Area. It will be the team’s final slalom race of the season. Photo by Jessica Cardinali, JC3 Photography.