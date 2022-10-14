Soccer
Fri, 10/14/2022 - 10:50am Jmacleod
Groton-Dunstable's #12 charges at the keeper's attempted long pass and deflects it goal-wards, sending the keeper charging back, unable to prevent it from rolling over the line for G-Ds lone goal. The goal cut the lead in half and sparked a strong push to tie the game in the final minutes. Photos by Matt Detora
Andrew Hallon dives and makes the save on a shot destined for the top corner. He narrowly pushes it wide, and the effort in goal and the resilience from the defense gave G-D some momentum at the other end of the pitch. Photo by Matt Detora