Groton resident and 7th grader at GDMS Elias Eslava has been progressing successfully with the Boston Bolts. Recently, he attended MLS Next Fest, a national showcase for all Major League Soccer Next teams where he led his team in goals and was recognized by the MLS Next Ballers, a social media site where the MLS Next organization spotlights top talent. He has also been playing Futsol, indoor soccer, where he is playing both in his age group as well as a year up. He’s very proud to be acknowledged for his skills and ability to play a year up. Photo courtesy Nancy Ohringer