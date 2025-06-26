Kaitlin Haggerty, a rising senior at Groton Dunstable and a captain on the Varsity Softball team is continuing her season this summer with the Prime 18U Boutin team. The team recently played up a level in the 18+ division of the Jenna Deangelis Memorial in Milford, NH. Kaitlin spun an amazing one hit complete game shutout to propel the team into the semi final round. She added a hit at the plate as well. Pictured with Kaitlin is varsity coach Charles Huggins. Courtesy photo