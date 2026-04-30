Emma Jackal stands in at the plate for G-D against Oakmont. Photo by Matt Detora
G-D’s Girls Varsity Softball team played 4 games in 5 days, now 3-3 on the season. They’re back on the home diamond Monday and Wednesday at 4 pm to take on Marlborough and Nashoba. Photo by Matt Detora
Emilie Greenwood delivers the pitch for G-D. Photo by Matt Detora
Nora Wilson fires it across the diamond to Bridget Houle, who stretches at first to get the runner in time. Photo by Matt Detora
Priya Fiore receives the relay from the outfield and looks toward home, keeping the runner at third. Photo by Matt Detora
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