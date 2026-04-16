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Special Olympics

Thu, 04/16/2026 - 8:47pm Jmacleod

Shea Keane and Aidan Courtney compete together for Groton-Dunstable at the Unified Track Meet. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography

 

Jermaine Mensah leaps into the air as he competes in the long jump for Groton-Dunstable. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography

 

Ava Kretas throws the javelin alongside Coach Mark Hennelly. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography

 

Jermaine Mensah leaps into the air as he competes in the long jump for Groton-Dunstable. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography

 

Ava Kretas competes in the long jump for G-D. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography

 

Alexa Garcia competes with her brother, Mateo Garcia, at G-D’s Unified Track Meet. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography

 

James Leonard shows his excitement for Groton-Dunstable’s Unified Track Meet. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography

 

Cam DeLoureiro sends the shot put soaring. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography

 

 

Shea Keane competes in the shot put for G-D, alongside Coach Hayley Sheriff. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography

 

Teammates Matthew Bowden, Cam DeLoureiro, and Ben Ansted, compete together for G-D’s Unified Track Team. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography

 

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