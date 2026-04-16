Special Olympics
Shea Keane and Aidan Courtney compete together for Groton-Dunstable at the Unified Track Meet. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography
Jermaine Mensah leaps into the air as he competes in the long jump for Groton-Dunstable. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography
Ava Kretas throws the javelin alongside Coach Mark Hennelly. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography
Jermaine Mensah leaps into the air as he competes in the long jump for Groton-Dunstable. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography
Alexa Garcia competes with her brother, Mateo Garcia, at G-D’s Unified Track Meet. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography
James Leonard shows his excitement for Groton-Dunstable’s Unified Track Meet. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography
Shea Keane competes in the shot put for G-D, alongside Coach Hayley Sheriff. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Rosina Photography