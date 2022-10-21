No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Sports

Fri, 10/21/2022 - 7:25pm Jmacleod

Emerson McAdam battles for possession against Leominster. Photo by Robert Mingolelli

 

Georgia Loomis shields the ball from the pressing Leominster forward. Photo by Ellie Petros

 

The Leominster corner kick finally falls to G-D's Mia Trawick, who makes the clearance after a lengthy battle in the penalty area. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Lauren Haggerty fires a shot off a penalty, the Varsity team’s resilient effort all season yielded a positive result on the field, as G-D picked up a win over Westborough at home on Senior Day, marked by Claire DiGiovanni's two goals. Photo by Matt Detora

 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here