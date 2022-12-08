No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Sportsmanship Summit

Thu, 12/08/2022 - 4:28pm Jmacleod

A group of 8 student-athletes, Ryleigh Richard, Mira Mahmoud, Isabella Petros, Avery Columbus, Hannah Stark, Zach Romich, Rob Flynn, and Liam Richard went to Gillette Stadium on November 10th for the 28th Annual Sportsmanship Summit. This conference included student-athletes from many schools across the state. Students listened to presentations from many influential leaders including Omari Pearson. The conference had student workshop sessions and a keynote presentation. Photo courtesy of Matt Ricard

 

