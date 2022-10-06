No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Thu, 10/06/2022

The Groton-Dunstable Athletic Captains sport the pink "Groton-Dunstable Stronger Together" shirts in support of breast cancer awareness. All proceeds went to cancer research. The effort was led by Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Heather Barlow, who lost her sister to cancer five years ago. Over 400 shirts were printed and sold, with all the athletic coaches buying the shirts for their players. The shirts will be worn by the players of each team at a home game in October, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Students can enter a raffle to win free Bruno's Pizza by sending a selfie wearing the shirt, at a G-D home game, to gdrhspink@gmail.com. Front row: Abby Flynn, Ryenne Barros, Ellie Petros, Abby Burgess Back row: Isabelle Frazier, Harrison Palmer, John Devereaux, Declan Hann, Mia Trawick

