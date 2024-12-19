No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Tai Chi

Thu, 12/19/2024 - 6:15pm Jmacleod

David Crocker (second from right) leads the Tai Chi class at the Groton Center. Photo courtesy of Kristine Fox. 

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that combines gentle physical exercise and stretching with mindfulness. It is a noncompetitive martial art known for health benefits. Tai Chi can improve brain function, lower stress, lower blood pressure and depression. And it’s fun! People of all ages enjoy practicing Tai Chi. Professional golfers notice an improvement in managing pain, stability, balance and longer distance on the golf course. 

 

