Thanksgiving Football G-D vs Tyngsboro

Thu, 12/04/2025 - 6:41pm Jmacleod

Finn Gallagher high-points the ball to break-up the deep ball. Gallagher also caught G-D’s first touchdown from Liam Richard. G-D carried a 14-6 lead into halftime, however Tyngsborough scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half to secure a 22-14 win. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

Liam Richard watches his extra-point kick split the uprights alongside Finn Gallagher holding for the kick. Jayce Szatkowski adds some excitement to the play as he flips the oncoming kick-rusher over his shoulder. Photo by Matt Detora

 

Korbin Larsen hauls in the pass, one of 9 receptions for 68 total yards for the game MVP. The completion set G-D up for Jack Burrows’ TD run. Photo by Matt Detora 

 

Liam Richard leads the Crusaders into the red zone, firing a pass to set G-D up for a short yardage score. 

 

