Track
Rhein Stelzer leaps over the hurdles in the recent indoor meet against Nashoba. Photo by Ben Glanville
Groton Dunstable’s Georgia Brooks goes 5:19.33 and Zak Metzger hits 4:34.77 as both establish new one mile indoor school records. Both finished in eighth place at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center. Georgia Brooks followed her school record mile race with another school record in the two mile (11:23.9) on Day 3 of the MSTCA. With her fifth place overall finish, Georgia qualified for the Nationals. The GD sprint medley relay team of Jason Kenney, Liam Herrmann, Zak Metzger and Sam Brewster also qualified for the trip to the Nationals in March. Photo courtesy of Chris Volante
Neil Aradhya was recently named to the Telegram & Gazette cross country super team based on his tremendous season last fall. He was GD’s top runner finishing third in 16:19.66, leading the team to their first ever State Qualifying Championship at Stanley Park in Westfield. Photo courtesy of Chris Volante