Groton Dunstable’s Georgia Brooks goes 5:19.33 and Zak Metzger hits 4:34.77 as both establish new one mile indoor school records. Both finished in eighth place at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center. Georgia Brooks followed her school record mile race with another school record in the two mile (11:23.9) on Day 3 of the MSTCA. With her fifth place overall finish, Georgia qualified for the Nationals. The GD sprint medley relay team of Jason Kenney, Liam Herrmann, Zak Metzger and Sam Brewster also qualified for the trip to the Nationals in March. Photo courtesy of Chris Volante