Track
Groton Dunstable Girls Distance Medley Relay gets the win in 13:13.42 and also establishes a new meet record at MSTCA D5 Relays. Working in a relay together for the first time, Catherine, Meghan and Hannah traded the lead with the Weston team during the first 3 legs and Georgia took control during the last leg of the mile with 600 meters to go. Courtesy Photo
Declan Hann, Zak Metzger, Ethan McDonald and Neil Aradhya win the Boys 4 x 1600 at the MSTCA D5 Relays in Seekonk. The boys had previously established personal bests and a new school record for Zak in the 2 mile (9:50) in a dual meet vs. Lunenburg earlier in the week. Inspired by their acceptance earlier in the day to Nike Nationals in the 4 x mile in mid June at Hayward field, Oregon, Neil establishes a lead during the first leg in a competitive field and they push forward to a meet and school record in 18:45.66. Courtesy Photo