Declan Hann, Zak Metzger, Ethan McDonald and Neil Aradhya win the Boys 4 x 1600 at the MSTCA D5 Relays in Seekonk. The boys had previously established personal bests and a new school record for Zak in the 2 mile (9:50) in a dual meet vs. Lunenburg earlier in the week. Inspired by their acceptance earlier in the day to Nike Nationals in the 4 x mile in mid June at Hayward field, Oregon, Neil establishes a lead during the first leg in a competitive field and they push forward to a meet and school record in 18:45.66. Courtesy Photo