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Track

Sun, 05/24/2026 - 3:49pm Jmacleod

Groton-Dunstable’s Track and Field Seniors competed in their final dual meet together on May 13. Back row left to right: Evan Solger, Isaac Stallman, Aaron Lapin, Sam Fields, Andrew Lyons, Joe Lind, Xander Crouse, Tim Yafrates, Ryan Traverse, Abhi Patel, Nathan Kennedy. Front row left to right: Danielle Imurang, Sloane Cassavecchia, Alex Knittel, Meghan McEleney, Livvie Salyer, Sarena Kretas, Sahasra Sreepathi, Haely Traverse, Emma Nguyen. Photo Courtesy of Christine Brooks

 

Meghan McEleney, Greyson Duane, and Andrew Kosiba ran blazing fast times at the BSR Elite Scholastic Meet. Meghan broke the school 800m record with a time of 2:14.9, Andrew broke the school record in the mile with a time of 4:17.82, and Greyson had a season best with a time of 4:26.52. Photo Courtesy of Christine Brooks

 

At the Coaches Metro Invitational, the distance boys ran PRs. In the freshman mile, Ashton Duane ran 4:45.04, Mason Bearer ran 4:49.72, Cameron Duane ran 4:47.72. In the Varsity mile, Ashvik Yadav ran a 4:34.36.  Photo Courtesy of Christine Brooks

 

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