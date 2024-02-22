No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Thu, 02/22/2024 - 2:13pm Jmacleod

Groton Dunstable’s Georgia Brooks (#5458) wins the two mile yesterday at the MIAA Division 4 indoor championships in 11:11.73. Photo by Christine Brooks

Georgia Brooks continues to add to her accolades as her historic G-D career nears its end. Brooks will continue running for UMass Lowell's Division I program next fall. After a successful winter campaign indoors, she'll have one more season to edit the G-D record books on the outdoor track this spring. Photo courtesy of Christine Brooks. 

 

Lyra Harper bends the gate. Photo by Mark Forrester

Groton Dunstable Tyngsboro Alpine Ski Team photo with Coach Sean Murphy (front right) who is retiring this year. Photo by Jessica Cardinali

Seniors (L-R) Owen Wheeler, Michael Looney, Dorrie Gibbons and Carragh Dinneen

