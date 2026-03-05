GD athletes competed in the Pentathlon, a five-event meet. On the girls’ side, Hailey Mandell finished 106th, and Lilah Tully 53rd, Xander Crouse came in 8th overall, followed by Daniel McNally (in 106th) and Ryan Traverse (114th). Photo courtesy of Christine Brooks
Meghan Mceleney competed in the 1K at the New England Championship on February 28. She came in 6th again, breaking her personal and the school record with a time of 2:57.70. Photo courtesy of Christine Brooks
