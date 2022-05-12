Track and Field
Thu, 05/12/2022 - 11:14am Jmacleod
Cassidy Huelings (Left) and Siena Salyer (Right) finished in second and first place in the 100m, with times of 12.6 and 12.5. Photo by Steve Lieman.
