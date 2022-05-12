No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Track and Field

Thu, 05/12/2022 - 11:14am Jmacleod

Matt Githae finishes second in the long jump with a distance of 18' 7 1/2". Photo by Steve Lieman

Cassidy Huelings (Left) and Siena Salyer (Right) finished in second and first place in the 100m, with times of 12.6 and 12.5. Photo by Steve Lieman.

Sophomores Lindsay Ketelhohn (left) placed 2nd overall in the 400m hurdles with a time of 71.35, and Cassie Prechtl (right) captured 6th in the discus with a throw of 79’11". Photo by Coach Chris Volante

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here