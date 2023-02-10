Track &Field
Fri, 02/10/2023 - 6:48pm Jmacleod
Groton Dunstable Girls T&F are Mid-Wach B co-champions along with Nashoba after a 91-91 tie. The two co-champion teams pictured together. Courtesy Photo
Julia Furmam (upper photo) won the shot put for the girls at the Mid-Watch B Championships, Dylan Paradis placed second in the event for the boys. Photos by Robert Mingolelli