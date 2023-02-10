No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Track &Field

Fri, 02/10/2023 - 6:48pm Jmacleod

Groton Dunstable Girls T&F are Mid-Wach B co-champions along with Nashoba after a 91-91 tie. The two co-champion teams pictured together. Courtesy Photo

 

Groton Dunstable Girls T&F are Mid-Wach B co-champions along with Nashoba after a 91-91 tie. The two co-champion teams pictured together. Courtesy Photo

 

Julia Furmam (upper photo)   won the shot put for the girls at the Mid-Watch B Championships, Dylan Paradis   placed second in the event for the boys. Photos by Robert Mingolelli 

 
 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here