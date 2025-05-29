Varsity Track

No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Thu, 05/29/2025 - 7:53pm Jmacleod

Groton Dunstable senior Hannah Mandell was 1st in the javelin with a throw of 96-01, and 1st in the 400 meters hurdles in 1:11.41 in the Last Chance Track & Field meet.

 

Pictured from Left to Right: Hailey Mandell, Jolie Becker, Hannah Mandell, Sadie Foster, Danielle Imurang and Teagan Gagne all competed at the D4 State relay meet. Hailey, Jolie and Sadie competed on the shot put team.   Danielle and Hannah competed on the javelin team and Teagan on the discus team at the state relay event.

 

The Groton Dunstable Boys TF Sprint Medley relay team finished 2nd in 3:39.32 at the D4 State relay meet.  The time set a new school record and qualified the team for Nationals.  Pictured from left to right are Andrew Kosiba, Greyson Duane, Isaac Stallman and Tim Yafrate. 

 

