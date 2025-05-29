Varsity Track
Thu, 05/29/2025 - 7:53pm Jmacleod
Groton Dunstable senior Hannah Mandell was 1st in the javelin with a throw of 96-01, and 1st in the 400 meters hurdles in 1:11.41 in the Last Chance Track & Field meet.
Pictured from Left to Right: Hailey Mandell, Jolie Becker, Hannah Mandell, Sadie Foster, Danielle Imurang and Teagan Gagne all competed at the D4 State relay meet. Hailey, Jolie and Sadie competed on the shot put team. Danielle and Hannah competed on the javelin team and Teagan on the discus team at the state relay event.