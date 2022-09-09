Groton-Dunstable Girls Varsity Volleyball returns to the court, coming off a 15-6 record last year. Abby Burgess and Isabelle Frazier each return to the Varsity team for a fourth season as senior captains. Head Coach Heather Barlow commented, "After graduating seven strong seniors last year, we are looking to several juniors and underclassmen to fill those spots. As many of these players are multi-versatile, we are still figuring out some positions and right combinations of this talented bunch of athletes. However, the chemistry is strong and the girls already feel like family. They are eager to show what they can do." The team's home opener is Tuesday vs North Middlesex at 5:00, followed by another home match Thursday vs Shepherd Hill at 5:15. Photo by Heather Barlow