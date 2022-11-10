Volleyball
Outside Hitter Mira Mahmoud helped lead G-D to a victory in the MIAA State Tournament with 10 kills and a team high 22 digs against Essex North Shore. Photo by Robert Mingolelli
G-D celebrates the opening round state tournament win. Coach Barlow commented "The girls played the best game I’ve ever seen this group play." The team will be in for a challenge next with a long road trip to the cape to face #1 seeded Dennis-Yarmouth. Photo by Derek Helmer
Svea Sullivan recorded three aces serving, and provided an average of 6 assists per set during the match. Photo by Dorrie Gibbons