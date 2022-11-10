Volleyball

No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Thu, 11/10/2022 - 5:09pm Jmacleod

Outside Hitter Mira Mahmoud helped lead G-D to a victory in the MIAA State Tournament with 10 kills and a team high 22 digs against Essex North Shore. Photo by Robert Mingolelli

 

G-D celebrates the opening round state tournament win. Coach Barlow commented "The girls played the best game I’ve ever seen this group play." The team will be in for a challenge next with a long road trip to the cape to face #1 seeded Dennis-Yarmouth. Photo by Derek Helmer

 

Svea Sullivan recorded three aces serving, and provided an average of 6 assists per set during the match. Photo by Dorrie Gibbons

 

Team leader in blocks, Isabelle Frazier gets up high and stuffs the ball back to Essex North Shore. Photo by Robert Mingolelli 

 

