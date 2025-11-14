No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Sports

Volleyball

Fri, 11/14/2025 - 7:20pm Jmacleod

Groton Dunstable senior captain Alexa Gendron slams a return in tournament play against New Bedford. The Crusaders went on to win 3-0.Photo courtesy Robert Mingolelli

 

Groton Dunstables Lilah Tully (#6) smashes a return in MIAA Girls Volleyball Tournament play against New Bedford Tech.  (2) Ella Barske looks ready to help. Photo courtesy Robert Mingolelli     

 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here