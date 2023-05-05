Mina Cruz serves for Ignite Volleyball Club, photo by Matt Detora. Ignite Volleyball Club concluded their inaugural season this past weekend in the final round of the AAU Champions League. The three teams competing at the 13U, 15U, and 16U age groups all competed hard and showed tremendous improvement throughout the course of the season. Many of the girls were new to club volleyball, and adjusted well to the competition. Club Director Heather Barlow commented, "It was a lot of fun watching them progress." Coach Barlow will be coaching at summer camps and clinics, as she continues building Ignite VBC's coaching staff in the offseason. Under the guidance of a solid staff, Ignite will be preparing to welcome new tryouts in November, and continue building on the court in year two.