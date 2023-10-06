Volleyball

Svea Sullivan sets the ball, her 269 assists averaging 5.5 per set is a team lead for G-D. Michelle French on the receiving end of this pass also holds the team lead in kills with 89 on the season. Other notable stats include Svea and Elsa Sullivan leading the team in serving aces with 46 and 45, closely behind is Bridget Houle with 41 aces. Mira Mahmoud leads the team with 121 digs and is also second in kills with 78, Alexa Gendron's 115 digs is second on the team and she's received a team high 216 opposing serves. Photo by Robert Mingolelli