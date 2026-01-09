Just prior to the start of Saturday night’s boys basketball game at GDRHS, Athletic Director Matt Ricard and Coach Greg Gillette presented Zach Romich ‘25 with his 1,000-point-club basketball, joining his brother Ryan, Class of 2010, and Greg Twomey, Class of 2004. As shown in the banner above, Zach’s name had been added to the existing banner at the end of last season, acknowledging those players who had previously been honored for this amazing achievement. Zach is the 16th player in G-D’s history to accomplish this milestone. He scored 1,172 points in his career and is the all-time leader for career 3-point baskets made. Zach is currently attending Kimball Union Academy as a post grad and will be making his college decision in the spring. Photos courtesy of Torin Novak.